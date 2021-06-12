“It is an absurd situation and there is no right for anyone in the Administration to help me,” exclaims Ignacio Ramírez, a professor at the IES Europa de Águilas who denounces that he will have to go to the court of some oppositions despite having to take care of his brother, from 59 years old, suffering from Down syndrome.

Ramírez, a teacher of Plastic Education in the aforementioned center, presented an appeal to the Ministry of Education last May explaining what his situation was. “I saw that there had been some competitive examinations for teachers and I asked Education to exclude me from the draw, since I cannot go to court and at the same time take care of my brother,” says the teacher. «The Ministry dropped my appeal, claiming that nothing could be done, since my situation was not contemplated in the law. They told me that this circumstance of abstention is not provided for in the summons order. So I submitted another letter, but there was no way, “laments Ramírez. He adds that the Ministry called him to inform him that he had been selected for the court.

«I am the legal guardian of my brother and I have a work conciliation to adapt to my work schedule. The problem is that this service is only provided in the mornings, and the opposition exams are throughout the day. I can’t take my brother on a trip to Murcia because, among other things, it’s a beating for him. When the opposition starts on June 19, what am I going to do? From that moment on I will have to go every morning, at 6 o’clock, for twenty days. Also, I have my 88-year-old mother with senile dementia. The worst of all is that if I do not appear in court I will get a file of the fat ones, “this teacher is outraged.

“There is no right for this kind of thing to happen. Politicians speak of a lot of work-life balance, of aid for family members who are in charge of people with disabilities, but everything is a lie, because the social issues of dependents are used when appropriate “, denounces the professor.

“One of the moments in which I was most amazed by this whole situation was when I spoke with the president of the court and explained the situation to him. I told him that on exam days I would appear with my brother because I could not leave him alone, and he told me that he will not be able to enter the room, that he will have to stay out of the classroom, ”says Ramírez. “I do not know what I’m going to do. I can’t hire a woman to take care of my brother and my mother.

THE TRUTH contacted the Ministry of Education, from where they did not comment on the problems that this IES Europe teacher has.