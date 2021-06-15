The conciliation act between FC Barcelona and Noelia Romero ended without an agreement between both parties. Noelia Romero is the executive who held the position of Compliance Officer (in charge of ensuring that the club abides by current legislation in its actions) who She denounced the Barçagate plot once it was discovered by Cadena SER and that she was fired from the club by Bartomeu a few days later.

Romero denounced Barcelona for “Violation of rights and coercion” and asked the incoming board of Joan Laporta to reinstate her, something that the management team of the new president declined to take his place with a person of maximum confidence of the new CEO, Ferran Reverter.

The figure of Noelia Romero is being key in the investigation of the case being carried out by the Mossos d’Esquadra. Romero, before the investigation of Cadena SER regarding the monitoring scheme of Social Networks commissioned by Barcelona to a company that did not pass spending controls, gave a statement to the police.

Last week, both the former CEO of the club, Òscar Grau, and the former head of the legal services of the entity, Roman Gómez Ponti (both fired by Laporta) gave statements before the judge for this cause and Gómez Ponti was very harsh in his words against Noeleia Romero.