Manchester United have a number one goal for this transfer market. The man is Jadon Sancho, a Borussia Dortmund footballer, who at 21 is one of the most coveted young talents in European football. The red devils know it and for this they are moving soon. According to BILD, Manchester United has already made the first offer: 65 million euros. However, the German team still does not accept that amount, since they hope to obtain around 90 million for Sancho. The negotiation has started.

The agreement with the player will not be a problem and will last for five seasons, until 2026, as Jadon Sancho’s intention is to return to the Premier League. After failing to make his debut for Manchester City, a club he left in 2017, Sancho is one of the best Englishmen outside the national competition. In Borussia Dortmund he has been confirmed throughout these seasons and in the last year he registered a total of 16 goals and 20 assists, in addition to becoming a fixture of the English team.