Over the past five years in Russia there are half the number of employees of the local division of Microsoft, writes RBC, citing a source in the market. In total, since 2014, the company’s staff has been downsized several times.

According to the interlocutors of the edition, since 2013 in the Russian branch of Microsoft there have been several stages of staff reduction. The first of these were related to changes in corporate strategy and optimization of the business model. Some of the functions were transferred to the European branches of the company, mainly in Ireland, where the head European branch is registered.

In addition, since the mid-2010s, Microsoft has been gradually reorienting its business to cloud-based solutions that require different channels and sales models.

As a result, about 15 percent of Russian personnel were laid off in 2013-17. The same number was reduced in 2017-19 due to optimization of sales, marketing and service departments. In part, the cuts were caused by a drop in the performance of the Russian branch and the authorities’ import substitution policy, which made foreign software less in demand.

Since 2016, when the number of employees of the Russian branch of Microsoft was about a thousand people, it has more than halved – to 392 employees.