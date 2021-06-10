The popularity of Kimetsu no yaiba continues to grow and for a sample you only need to see all the amount of products they have taken inspired by the famous anime, such as aprons, chopsticks, bags, pins, face masks and they are even already working on a live-action adaptation of the last arc from the anime.

As if this were not enough, now we will have Kimetsu no yaiba on pizzas, as shown in a tweet from his official count where we can see a couple of packages that can be purchased in the Japanese pizza franchise, Pizza-The, one of the most successful in the Japanese country.

For fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba and pizza

These pizza packages will be available from June 17 and are part of a campaign to celebrate the arrival of the film in homemade formats’Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen train‘which will be available from June 16. Maybe they plan for fans to enjoy the movie while eating a delicious piece of pizza.

Both packages come in special boxes in which we can see Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Shinobu with Pizza-La products. The first package includes a pizza as well as an acrylic figure of one of these characters, while the second package, in addition to the pizza, includes a series of stickers of the characters and an accompaniment.

Japanese fans of Kimetsu no yaiba they are the luckiest, since it is rare to see these types of promotions on this side of the pond. If by chance you are going to Japan These days and you are a fan of this anime, you should try these packages that do not exceed 500 pesos. You only save us a bit and in passing you give us an acrylic figurine.

For more anime news we recommend:

Fountain.



