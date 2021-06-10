After two very complicated seasons due to the coronavirus, the NBA will be played on normal dates next season. This has been advanced by The Athletic journalist, Sams Charania, who has announced some of the most important dates of next season. The start of the regular league will take place on October 19. In this way, October is once again the month that will host the first NBA games, a tradition that had been broken last year by the pandemic. In 2020 it started in December, since the previous season, 19-20, had to be extended until the month of October, precisely.

In addition to the opening night, other important dates are also known. The preseason will begin on September 28, the playoffs on April 16, 2022, the Finals on June 2 and, if there are seven games for the title, the seventh would take place on June 19. Draft night would be held four days later, on June 23.