Theater The Administrative Court ruled: The intermediate section of the National Theater, built in the 1930s, may be dismantled

The decision of the court is subject to appeal, but an appeal may only be lodged if the Supreme Administrative Court grants leave to appeal.

Helsinki the Administrative Court has dismissed the appeal for the renovation of the National Theater. The complaint concerned the intermediate section of the National Theater, which was built in the 1930s.

The complaint was filed by the Helsinki Society and the Society of Architecture in the summer of 2020. The clubs based their complaint on the fact that such a significant change to the protected building should have been made to the town plan.

Now, however, the Administrative Court granted the renovation project a decision to deviate from the town plan.

National Theater During the appeal process, the renovation of the second phase has been promoted in the Small Stage area within the framework of legally valid building permits, the National Theater says in a press release.

“A year has been awaited and the process has been long, but at the same time the small side has been renovated all the time and good progress has been made,” says the Director General of the National Theater. Mika Myllyaho by phone.

“We are pleased that the solution came and that is it. There was nothing to do but wait. ”

“Because of this, we still have to wait in peace. The plans will be structured in the fall, ”Myllyaho says.

