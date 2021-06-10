In the Summer Game Fest the announcement of Evil Dead The Game, from Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games. This cooperative multiplayer video game is in development and will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One. And Nintendo Switch.

On Evil Dead: The Game, you can play as part of a team of four survivors, including Ashley J. Williams or as one of the beasts released by the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis. Each team will seek to eliminate the other at all costs using the tools seen in the franchise.

What did they show in the trailer for Evil Dead: The Game?

In the trailer from Evil Dead: The Game, showed more of the gameplay of this multiplayer. In it, we were able to see the scenarios that we know from the franchise, such as the infamous cabin in the forest where we can fight as survivors or as part of the monster army.

If in Evil dead: The Game We choose one of the beasts, we can use all their skills to destroy the team of survivors. In the words of Bruce campbell, actor of Ashley J. Williams: ‘Choosing them would be incredibly unfair. ‘.

This video game does not have an approximate release date yet. So, we still have to wait to see in future trailers and talks how they will keep this game balanced, as well as many other details of its playability and monetization.

If you like video games, anime and more of geek culture, we recommend you read:



