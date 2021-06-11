The Pulitzer Prize Board awarded a “special mention” on Friday to the teenager whose video of the arrest and murder of African-American George Floyd by a police officer sparked protests around the world against racist violence.

17-year-old Darnella Frazier was recognized at the prestigious 2021 Journalism Awards ceremony for her “courageous” report on the May 2020 murder of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The award-winning newspapers

The newspaper The New York Times was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for his coverage of the covid-19 pandemic “which exposed racial and economic inequalities in the United States and beyond.”

For the jury of the awards, the newspaper, which closely followed the evolution of deaths and infections with a data system that was constantly updated, “filled an information gap and helped local governments, healthcare providers, businesses and individuals to be better prepared. “

The Pulitzer Prize for Public Service is regarded as the award from Columbia University to the journalistic work of the American media.

The finalists in this category, the last of the press awards to be announced, were the local newspaper The Courier-Journal and the non-profit organization ProP República.

Likewise, the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news, another of the most outstanding awards, went to the local newspaper Star Tribune, of Minneapolis (Minnesota), for its coverage of the George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white cop, which sparked a wave of anti-racist and anti-police violence protests across the United States.

The award honors Star Tribune workers … for their “urgent, authoritative and nuanced coverage of George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, and the aftermath that followed.”

The co-president of the Mindy Marqués awards underlined in a brief presentation prior to the announcement of the awards the difficulties and complexity of a year marked in the United States by the pandemic and the presidential elections.

“The nation’s news organizations faced the complexity of simultaneously covering a global pandemic that showed racial differences and a bitterly contested presidential election, the magnitude of these stories, and the pace at which they unfolded, pushed many into the business of news. information to the limit of its resistance “, assured during a telematic ceremony.

