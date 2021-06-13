When we have not yet come out of the coronavirus, the world is already preparing for another pandemic. Experts fear that it is bird flu, the threat that has hung over humans for decades and already gave us a good scare with the 2009 “swine flu” (H1N1). Started in Mexico, it caused more than 18,000 deaths confirmed by laboratory, but it is estimated that they were actually between 150,000 and 575,000. This was the danger that the health authorities of the entire planet were waiting for, and for which they were preparing. Not for a coronavirus because they had not spread as much on previous occasions, as happened with SARS between 2002 and 2003 and MERS between 2012 and 2015.

With society highly sensitized to the epidemics caused by the Covid-19 catastrophe, which already has 175 million infected and 3.7 million deaths, The alarms have once again been raised by the recent human infections of different strains of bird flu. Earlier this month, China confirmed the first human infection of one of its variants, called H10N3. The case was a 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang, in the coastal province of Jiangsu, who had started to suffer from fever and other symptoms on April 23 and had been hospitalized five days later. On May 28, doctors discovered that he had H10N3, one of the subtypes of bird flu that is usually fatal to wild and poultry birds and is spread through aerosols, such as colds and COVID-19. To calm the population, the authorities assured that the risk of epidemic was low because there were no human-to-human infections and the patient appeared to have been infected from time to time through a bird. In addition, he had recovered and was going to be discharged, which in theory demonstrated the low pathogenicity of the virus.

But the case brought back the threat of bird flu. At the end of May, two Chinese experts, Gao Fu and Shi Weifeng, alerted in the magazine ‘Science’ of the pandemic potential of another subtype of bird flu: H5N8. Discovered in 2010 in a duck in a market in Jiangsu, the same province where the 41-year-old man had been infected with a different variant, H5N8 has already caused outbreaks in birds in 46 countries, including Spain. In addition, in February he made the leap to humans in Russia, where seven workers from a chicken farm who suffered mild symptoms were infected. Due to its expansion due to migratory birds, the study authors warned that H5N8 is a “risk that cannot be ignored”.

Along with this variant, another of the most worrying is H7N9, whose first human infection was detected in 2013 also in China and killed more than 600 people until 2017. Since then, it has not caused deaths. Although most of its cases are linked to animal markets, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that it is a virus “Unusually dangerous for humans” because their mortality is 39 percent of cases. In addition, it is very difficult to monitor it because it does not kill birds and it can go unnoticed by controls on farms.

But without any doubt, the most scary subtype of bird flu is H5N1, a highly pathogenic strain that was discovered in Hong Kong in 1997 and forced all the birds to be culled. Of the 18 people who were infected then, six died. No human cases were found until 2003, when it circulated again in China and Southeast Asia, infecting more than 600 people by 2014. Of these, 378 died, representing a 59 percent fatality that greatly worries people. experts.

“Human infections with avian influenza, both high and low pathogenic, are not common, but sporadic cases do occur in people who have contact with infected animals. When pathogenicity is high, it is found mostly in dead birds and farms where there has been an outbreak. Although it can be seen if production drops, for example in layers, the low pathogenicity is more difficult to locate: people in contact with birds can become infected and it is normal to suffer from medium conjunctivitis, without transmission between humans. But H5, which are highly pathogenic, and H7 can be spread between humans, “the prestigious doctor explained to this newspaper by video call from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Adolfo García Sastre, a flu microbiologist.

Of the three dozen subtypes of avian flu discovered, the problem, according to García Sastre, is that “we do not know if these strains are close or far from adapting to humans. Of H5 and H7 there have been human transmissions, especially in families with close contact and, more especially, in relatives with genetic ties. The genetic diversity of H5s has increased, as seen in H5N8, and the more genetic diversity there is, the chances of infection increase. It is possible that in the future they will mix with an intermediate host, such as pigs or horses, and cause an epidemic, but that cannot be known and the most normal thing is that there will not be another pandemic in several generations.

So that another tragedy such as the coronavirus does not occur, or at least reduce its possibilities, García Sastre advocates “strengthening controls in live animal farms and markets, especially in developing countries, where there may be more genetic information of the virus due to the coexistence of animals and people in the same space ».

For Marta López de Diego, a researcher at the National Center for Biotechnology specialized in influenza and coronavirus, it is essential to have “good security in live animal farms and markets, which pose a danger because they are the origin of some of the latest pandemics ». In addition to the greater protection and social awareness that the coronavirus has brought, López de Diego emphasizes that “in the event of an avian flu pandemic, we would be more prepared than with the coronavirus because there are already vaccines against some strains that only have to be adapted the new type, as well as protein-targeted treatments that work against other viruses and would be effective against H5N1 and H7N9. The bad thing would be the high lethality, since they can kill more than 50 percent of the patients.

Birds and other animals coexist with people in towns in Southeast Asia and other developing places such as Kubu Simbelang, the Indonesian village where the H5N1 bird flu was transmitted to humans in 2006. / PMD

The risk of living with animals in markets and villages



In developing countries, as can be seen in any town in Asia, people live with animals in markets and in villages. After the SARS pandemics in 2002 and now the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, health authorities insist on strengthen food security, especially in ‘wet markets’ where all kinds of species are sold and slaughtered, including wild ones. But the danger remains latent in the villages of China, Southeast Asia and other developing places where it is normal to see children playing among the pigs and chickens that are raised at home.

This was confirmed by this correspondent at the end of May 2006 in Kubu Simbelang, a town in Indonesia where the first infections had occurred among humans of the lethal H5N1 strain of bird flu. Of the eight relatives who had participated in a family meal held in April of that year, seven had perished and tests carried out on six of them had revealed that they were suffering from H5N1. Everything suggests that one of the women in the family was infected in the unhealthy market where she sold oranges, since some stalls next to hers offered live chickens, ducks and geese. Another possibility is that he had been infected from the chickens that, like his neighbors, he raised at home, which fell ill several days before his death. As in many places in Asia, humans and birds coexisted closely in Kubu Simbelang, sometimes sleeping under the same roof and even using animal droppings as compost.

Along with the case of a mother and daughter in Vietnam, the WHO suspected at the time that the first human-to-human infections of H5N1 were already taking place. If so, fifteen years later they have not unleashed a pandemic. But experts don’t let their guard down because they know it’s only a matter of time before the virus mutates and it spreads more quickly between people. The question is not whether or not it will happen, but when.