Under the name of ‘The ocean: life and livelihoods’, the United Nations Organization celebrates World Oceans Day, a date established so that every June 8, by resolution of the General Assembly of that body, create awareness of the threats that exist on the element that occupies 70% of the Earth’s surface.

In 2021, the second time that the celebration must take place virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the date coincides with the start of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development, which began on January 1, 2021 and will run until 2030.

For the UN, which this year carried out the commemoration through its Division of Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of ​​the Office of Legal Affairs in addition to the collaboration of the NGO ‘Oceanic Globade’, the oceans are considered bodies of water that they serve as sustenance for marine biodiversity.

Additionally, the organism points out that the oceans are considered a fundamental part of the biosphere and recognizes their capacity to produce 50% of the Earth’s oxygen, which is why they are considered the ‘lungs of the planet’.

Despite its benefits, the oceans need support

For the United Nations, which set the date in 2009, the purpose of the day is to inform and educate the public about the impact of human actions on the oceans. It also seeks to develop a global movement of citizens or unite a large part of the world’s population in a project for the sustainable management of the world’s oceans.

And it is that the organism, beyond the concern that exists for the constant damage that affects the oceans, recognizes that these spaces are a source of protein for billions of people, not to mention that it is a source of employment with projections of at least 40 million people employed by ocean industries by the year 2030.

However, in the multilateral organization there is concern about the indiscriminate use of marine resources. The executive report presented in the framework of the date highlights that “90% of the large fish populations are depleted, 50% of the coral reefs destroyed and an extraction that exceeds what the ocean can replace.”

“The ocean: life and livelihoods” is the theme of World Oceans Day 2021, as well as a declaration of intent that launches a decade of challenges to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 14, which is “conserve and use in a the oceans, seas and marine resources will be sustainable by 2030 ”, as part of the document reads.



A fisherman walks through the water while fishing during World Oceans Day off the coast of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8, 2021. © Willy Kurniawan / Reuters

Additionally, beyond the concern revealed by the indiscriminate use of marine resources, which has increased in recent years, the fear of the deterioration of marine life and the contamination of bodies of water due to the accumulation of of large tons of plastic.

“The just released Second World Ocean Assessment revealed that by our own actions we are jeopardizing many of the benefits that humanity derives from the oceans. At present, our seas are drowning in plastic that are in the most remote atolls and in the deepest trenches ”, indicated António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN during the event.

Actions to follow to protect the oceans

One aspect in which several experts agree is that, despite the existing deterioration and the abundant extraction of seafood, humanity is in time to rescue the oceans.

In the world there are various initiatives aimed at rescuing and protecting the environment, but these have to be transferred, or in theory, applied differently to the oceans and seas.

According to the EFE news agency, the future of ocean conservation involves a boost to blue carbon projects around the world, which allow the effective management of valuable coastal ecosystems with economic funds from those who want or need. offset your emissions.

Likewise, the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development is framed with the objective of strengthening international cooperation to develop scientific research and innovative technologies that are capable of connecting ocean sciences with the needs of modern society.

The report presented by the United Nations, quoted by the Reuters news agency, points out that the sustainable development goals should not be based on using nature, even if it is sustainable. and it must be modified by an approach that leads humans to be part of nature, and not to possess it.

With EFE and Reuters