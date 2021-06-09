Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, and First Vice President of the International Jujitsu Federation, discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of sports with Fernando Luis Lemos, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil in the UAE, and the two parties agreed to cooperate to establish the largest training session for Jiu-Jitsu in the world at the Brazil Pavilion in Dubai on Next November 15, on the sidelines of Expo 2020, in coordination and cooperation with the authorities responsible for Expo Dubai, and in a manner that meets the precautionary measures and preventive measures in a timely manner.

This came during Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi’s reception of the Brazilian Ambassador at the headquarters of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Rafael Nascimento, Director of the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Federation. Al-Hashemi stressed that the relations between the UAE and Brazil are strong and deep, and that the last stage witnessed a great development at the political, economic, sports and cultural levels, and that Jiu-Jitsu in Brazil is a popular sport, as it is practiced by more than 2.5 million male and female players who are officially registered in the Federation, and owns more than From 22,000 academies specialized for the education and development of players in its various states, and that the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, as the largest developer of this sport in the world, its players presented a parade in front of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during his visit to the UAE in October 2019.”

He also stressed the tangible role of jujitsu in supporting relations between the two countries by contracting with more than 700 Brazilian coaches to supervise its project to spread and develop the game, and that the UAE organizes nearly 18 championships annually in various states of Brazil.

Al-Hashemi said: “We must take advantage of ju-jitsu, which has become a culture of society in the UAE, to strengthen the relationship with Brazil and various countries of the world, because sport is one of the pillars and bridges of building the soft power of the state outside its borders, and this is consistent with the strategy of the Federation, which organizes more than 80 championships around the world. All of them take into account the support of relations between peoples and countries, and I hope that other meetings of the Brazilian ambassador will take place with the rest of our sports federations, given the excellence of Brazil in the sports aspect, and the culture of Brazilian society that considers sports as a way of life.”

He continued, “We were pleased that the Brazilian president’s first appearance in a sporting event in Brazil after his election and before he officially assumed responsibility, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam in Rio de Janeiro, when he attended part of the competitions and crowned the winners in 2018.”

For his part, Fernando Luis Lemos said: “On the basis of the strong relations between the UAE and Brazil, we have put forward some initiatives to support the success of Expo 2020 in Dubai, which we are confident will be the largest, largest and most important in the world, and because we know that the Jiu-Jitsu Federation has held the largest training session for jiu-jitsu in the world, which is Which entered the Guinness Book of Records in 2015, we were keen to organize another larger training session to enter the Guinness Book and lead the UAE to break the previous record it had set, and shed more light on Expo 2020 Dubai as a background for this important event, especially that we have a large pavilion that can accommodate more than From 4000 meters in the exhibition, and we seek, in cooperation with the Federation, to hold some jiu-jitsu activities in the exhibition periodically, whether weekly or bi-weekly. He thanked Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi for the kind reception.

He said, “I am very grateful to the UAE and the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, which turned the dreams of jiu-jitsu athletes in Brazil into a tangible reality, by organizing the strongest tournaments, offering the largest prizes, and hosting the distinguished among them to work in the UAE jiu-jitsu project, and we will certainly be keen to enhance the chances of success for all initiatives. future in order to serve the deepening of relations between the two countries.”

In the same context, Rafael Nascimento, Director of the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, confirmed that he is confident that the exhibition that will be launched in October 2021 from Dubai will be the most successful in the history of international exhibitions, in light of what he saw and sees daily in the preparation and preparation for it, noting that “Expo 2020 – Dubai” will constitute the world’s largest victory over the Corona pandemic, and that the Emirates, through it, will lead the world to a full recovery, and send messages of hope and optimism in the fields of investment, economy and trade.

He said: “I am following Dubai’s preparations for Expo 2020 – and the relations between us and the UAE are at their best, and the mission of sport is to support ties between peoples and countries, and out of the excellence of the State of Brazil in sports, we presented our ideas to the Jujitsu Federation to discover a new angle of excellence at Expo 2020”. Dubai and contribute to deepening the impact of his success at the international level by drawing attention to him through such initiatives.”

For his part, Fahd Ali Al Shamsi expressed his happiness with this step, stressing the federation’s welcome and its keenness to play its national role in the success of “Expo 2020 Dubai” to be a role model that enhances the country’s successes in various fields, and that sports have other roles that go beyond the concept of competitions, and reach the level of support International relations, strengthening ties between peoples, and supporting growth and development programs in all fields, pointing out that the experience of jiu-jitsu between the UAE and Brazil is one of the most important experiences in recent decades that has provided an exceptional model in this context, and that the initiative of the Brazilian Embassy in the country reflects its awareness of the success and development of this The game in the Emirates.

Al Shamsi said: “Friends in Brazil chose November 15 to hold the largest training session in the world on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai because it is a historic day in Brazil that coincides with the anniversary of the declaration of the Republic of Brazil on November 15, 1989, and we are happy with that because we have previously celebrated the National Day of the country. The UAE is in Brazil on the sidelines of one of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Ju-Jitsu tours. At the end of the meeting, Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi presented the ambassador and director of the Brazil Pavilion at the Expo with the shields of the Federation, and memorial photos were taken.