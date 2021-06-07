Beirut (agencies)

Yesterday, the World Bank confirmed its commitment to pay the $265 million loan to the social safety net in Lebanon, with the possibility of adding $300 million to support marginalized groups, while Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for restructuring the loans given by the World Bank to Lebanon, which have not yet been used. according to emergency priorities.

During his meeting with the Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa, Farid Belhaj, Aoun said: “The first tasks that the new government will undertake upon its formation is to follow up on the reforms that have been started, foremost of which is the completion of the criminal financial audit; Because Lebanon does not rise from its current crisis except to achieve reforms.

During the meeting, Aoun presented “the difficult conditions that Lebanon has gone through and still are, as a result of the accumulation of crises over the past years, in addition to the spread of the Corona pandemic, and the explosion that occurred in the port of Beirut, not to mention the Syrian war and the resulting massive displacement of Syrians to Lebanon, And closing the border crossings, which constitute the economic artery of foreign trade.”

Aoun referred to “the fiscal deficit that Lebanon has fallen into, and its impact on national income, balance of payments, and monetary stability.”

In turn, the Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa, Farid Belhaj, confirmed that “the World Bank has always been on the side of Lebanon, and will remain by its side and will not leave it,” expressing a response to the presidential desire regarding the restructuring of loans.

He referred to the commitment to pay the $265 million loan allocated to the social safety net, with the possibility of adding $300 million to support marginalized groups.

According to a statement issued by the Lebanese presidency, President Aoun discussed with Belhaj and his accompanying delegation “the existing cooperation between Lebanon and the World Bank, and the projects that are being financed.” According to the statement, the research dealt with “the work of non-governmental associations and civil society organizations, and the role of official Lebanese institutions in following up on the work of these associations.”

In its latest report at the beginning of this month, the World Bank warned that the economic collapse in Lebanon places it among the 10 worst global crises, and perhaps one of the three most severe since the mid-nineteenth century, in the absence of any solution horizon.