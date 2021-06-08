Geneva (agencies)

The World Bank Board of Directors has approved an additional grant for Yemen of $50 million from the International Development Association and the World Bank Fund to Assist the Poorest Countries, to support the Emergency Integrated Urban Services Project in Yemen.

The additional financing aims to restore access to vital urban services and enhance the resilience of a number of major cities in Yemen by providing 600,000 Yemenis with access to rehabilitated water and sanitation, rehabilitating 60 kilometers of roads, and restoring a significant portion of electric power.

It will be implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services in partnership with national institutions and under the supervision of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The damage to 16 Yemeni cities as a result of the war, which was covered in the World Bank’s latest report on Yemen’s dynamic needs in January 2020, was estimated at between $6.9 billion and $8.5 billion.

The World Bank said in a statement that this additional financing is directed at re-facilitating access to essential urban services and strengthening the resilience of specific cities in Yemen to external shocks.

He revealed the rehabilitation of 234 kilometers of urban roads in 8 cities, and the re-facilitation of access to essential services for more than three million Yemeni citizens.

Director of the Yemen office at the World Bank, Tania Meyer, said that the project will work to support basic services, the main hubs and provide health and education facilities with electricity outside the main network.