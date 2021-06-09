The residents of La Ñora will be able to release the renovated facilities of the library and the center for the elderly in the district this summer (July and September, respectively), according to the City Council’s forecasts. Currently, the company awarded the renovation, Constu Archena SL, is working inside the premises for the elderly to change the layouts of the ground floor and the first floor, as well as to improve access to the building from the outside. The intervention also provides for the creation of two accessible bathrooms on the ground floor, and necessary turning spaces for people with reduced mobility, municipal sources explained.

The works, which involve an investment of 135,883 euros, are part of the Extraordinary Investment Plan in Pedanías (PEIP). The facades are practically unaltered, except for three access doors that are changed without altering the hole, and the opening in the area of ​​the new warehouse of the bar of another door as it appears in the plans.

With regard to the library, the reform focuses on creating two new premises in the lobby on the ground floor, an office and a waiting room associated with said office. The bathroom located on the ground floor in front of the elevator is expanded, so that it meets the minimum measures of a bathroom accessible for the disabled.

Mayor José Antonio Serrano visited the works yesterday and commented that these works are part of “one of the great commitments of the new government team, to attend to the needs of all the districts; We want to put them at the center of the new municipal policy because all Murcians have the right to enjoy the same services and infrastructure in good condition, wherever they live.