The video clip director Oleg Brovchenko has denounced through social networks that it has been robbery victim that has left him without one of his most precious assets: the hard disk in which he keeps all the material of his works.

The video clip director went out to dinner on June 5 with some friends in Eagles. For this he parked his vehicle in the fair parking area, as explained in the post that has been uploaded to Instagram.

As he returned to the parking area to get his car, a Mercedes, he found that someone had smashed the windows of your vehicle and they had stolen all his work equipment, as well as the camera with which he shoots the “great value and very valuable content” that he had left placed in the back seats.

In the video that Oleg Brovchenko has shared, and that he has reached more than 340,000 views, You can see the pieces of the window glass on the car seats and that is visibly affected.

«I don’t care about the camera or everything else, lThe only thing I ask is that my hard drive be returned to me because I have very important projects «, Brovchenko denounces and asks his more than 4,000 followers on Instagram if they know any information about the theft to let them know as well as to share his video so that it reaches as many people as possible and thus be able to recover his valuable album Lasted.

In addition to the camera, the lenses, his ‘black magic’ or his hard drive, the director has also had his bag, your National Identity Document and your mobile phone charger, among other things.

Brovchenko has explained through Instagram stories that the Police have not given him any solution and that all they tell him is that in that area of ​​Águilas itsThere are many robberies. This is something that the creative director cannot understand and reproaches them for the lack of security cameras.