The General Women’s Union, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Civil Defense – Abu Dhabi, organized a virtual dialogue session entitled “Prevention of domestic accidents”, with the aim of educating community members, about the risks of accidents that can occur inside the home, ways to prevent them, and how to deal with them if they occur to reduce losses in life and property.

The session was organized within the home safety initiative “Safe Homes”, launched by the Women’s Union through the Health and Environmental Initiatives Unit, with the aim of educating women about the need to preserve their health and safety and the health and safety of their family members, and to protect them from practices that may harm them and family members by introducing them to policies, regulations and standards established by the competent authorities in this field.

Muhammad Hamad Al Nuaimi, the certified trainer in the General Directorate of Civil Defense – Abu Dhabi, spoke during the session about the groups most at risk of household accidents, and mentioned several sources of danger inside the house, including the kitchen, stressing the need to ensure that all household appliances are closed after using them and the importance of identifying ways The right way to put out fires and teach children the basics of safety at home.

He urged community members to be careful in dealing with electrical appliances, and touched on the dangers of home swimming pools, and the need to follow a set of preventive measures to reduce drowning accidents.

Al Nuaimi provided tips to reduce the risk of suffocation that children can be exposed to as a result of swallowing hard objects, and talked about slipping accidents that cause bone fractures and other damages, and the important steps that must be taken to avoid them.