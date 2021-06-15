Hit by the cases of coronavirus, the women’s basketball team was left out of the AmeriCup that takes place in Puerto Rico and that puts into play tickets for the Qualifiers of the World Cup in Australia 202. The last swabs that were carried out in the squad yielded two new positives this Tuesday, the pivot Diana Cabrera -bringing to four the number of infected players- and the kinesiologist Mario Pinero. While, Juliet Mungo it was also isolated because it was considered close contact.

The International Basketball Federation then decided, as a precaution, to cancel the match that the Giants were to play this Tuesday with the United States and also the one they had pending against Venezuela, which had been postponed on Sunday after knowing the positive of Victoria Llorente, with the possibility of playing it on another date. Thus, the Argentines were disqualified from the tournament.

“Considering that the additional tests that were carried out showed that more members of the Argentine delegation were positive, and with the health and safety of players, coaches and officials as a priority, the decision was made not to play the matches of Argentina versus Venezuela and the United States. United, “the FIBA ​​statement read.

The results of the last tests showed 2 more positives (Diana Cabrera and the kinesiologist Piñero) and in this way Argentina has only 5 players available (Mungo is close contact). Since the minimum to appear is 7, he will lose without playing the remaining two games. – CAB (@cabboficial) June 15, 2021

“Argentina will lose these two games by confiscation and according to the official basketball rules, if in a tournament the team loses for that reason for the second time, it will be disqualified and the results of all the games played by this team will be annulled”, completes the text .

The Argentine Basketball Confederation reported that all those infected are in good health, with mild symptoms, and that the members of the delegation who tested negative will return to our country on this same Mars.

With the losses of Cabrera and Mungo, the blue and white team was left with only five available players, so he would not have been able to appear to play against the Americans even if FIBA ​​had given him the opportunity, because the minimum number of players to start a game is seven.

“We are very sad and helpless. For all the effort we made for almost 40 days and the illusion we had when we arrived in Puerto Rico to compete as equals. So much paddling and this happens to you … Here we come to play and now We have to focus more on the health of the players, which is what is really important today. Then the rest will be seen, “he lamented. Gregorio Martinez, coach of The Giants, on Monday, hours before the disqualification.

Diana Cabrera was the last player to test positive. CAB photo

The nightmare of the Argentine women began as soon as they disembarked in San Juan de Puerto Rico, at the beginning of last week, after a 40-day preparation in which no cases of Covid-19 were registered on the campus.

In the controls carried out on the players as soon as they disembarked in the “Puerto Rican” capital, the positives of the captain jumped Melisa gretter and the sub-captain Agostina Burani. Andrea Boquete placeholder image Y Macarena rosset, roommates of the infected, were isolated because both were “close contact.”

Gretter, Burani and Boquete were finally excluded from the contest, but Rosset was allowed to play three hours before the debut, after presenting studies to the FIBA ​​Medical Commission that showed that she had had Covid-19 weeks before traveling and is a carrier of high antibodies, so it does not represent a risk for the rest of the players.



Macarena Rosset was enabled hours before the debut and played against the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico (photo). FIBA Press Photo

The 30-year-old guard ended up being one of the figures in the 64-46 win over Dominican Republic, in which the Argentine team played with only nine players. With 14 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, the Juninense was the scorer and the MVP of the match.

Argentina could not repeat the performance in its second presentation against Puerto Rico. Also with the squad reduced, he fought but lost on Saturday 79-56 with the homeowner. Thus, the duel against Venezuela, which was to be played on Sunday, was going to be key thinking about qualifying for the second round.

But just an hour before that game, Llorente tested positive for coronavirus and had to isolate himself, as did Juliet Ale, who is considered close contact with his partner. And the FIBA ​​suspended the clash, although it left the door open for a possible rescheduling, depending on the tests that would be carried out in the days following the campus.



Victoria Llorente tested positive before the game that Argentina was supposed to play Venezuela on Sunday. Photo Photo Press FIBA

Despite the new blow, the illusion of the Argentines was still alive. But this Monday, also within hours of the clash that they had to play with the United States, the confirmation of the new infections ended up turning it off.

“We have a lot of helplessness and sadness because we did a lot to take care of ourselves and unfortunately all this happens to us at the wrong time. From the first day we take great care of ourselves, we take all possible precautions and we adjust to the protocols to reduce this possibility of contagion to a minimum . We had six swabs during the more than a month of preparation that we did to get here. It worked very well, there was a lot of effort in each and every one of the parts … But unfortunately it happened, “Captain Gretter said sadly. in statements released by the CAB.

And he closed: “We are sad because we were excited and we had been having very good feelings. But we will gather forces in one way or another to come back stronger than ever.”