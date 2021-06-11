The woman wanted to help colleagues and offered to use her personal computer. She soon regretted her decision, because the Google Chrome browser revealed her shameful secret: the entire history of visited sites in it consisted of porn. She shared her shame on Reddit…

The heroine of the story explained that she offered her colleagues her laptop so that they could sign up for a coronavirus vaccine. The link didn’t work in Safari, the browser she always used to work, so she opened Google Chrome.

Two colleagues easily completed the entry, and the third could not remember his zip code, as he had recently moved. The man decided to find a store on the Internet, which is located near his house, and search for the index on his website. When he started typing his request, everyone saw the story of the narrator’s visited sites and learned her secret addiction.

All of her requests were in one way or another related to sex videos. The author of the post explained that she downloaded Google Chrome during a lockdown to watch porn, and never cleared the history of this browser, since she only used Safari for work.

“Only porn. Lots of porn. And nothing but him, like the Facebook icon, “- said the author of the post. The woman added that she experienced terrible shame at that moment. Her colleagues were silent. The heroine of the story is sure that they took her for a pervert, who in life is not interested in anything at all except porn.

According to the narrator, after this incident, they worked in complete silence. None of my colleagues mentioned the porn incident. “At least now I have seven porn sites and a fish store in Google Chrome,” the woman mocked at the situation.

In the comments to the post, users of the social network supported her and shared similar stories related to pornography and browser stories.