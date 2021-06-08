Gosiame Sithole, a 37-year-old resident of South Africa, gave birth to 10 babies at a time and broke the record for an African woman who gave birth to nine children. It is reported by the IOL edition.

On June 7, 2021, Seahole gave birth to seven boys and three girls at 29 weeks gestation.

At first, the ultrasound scan showed six children, which surprised the parents-to-be. However, doctors later discovered two more fetuses, and as a result, the couple expected eight.

During childbirth, it turned out that the children were not eight, but ten. The woman had a caesarean section at 29 weeks to keep all her newborns alive.

Usually, such anomalies occur during the in vitro fertilization procedure, but in this case, conception occurred naturally.

It is reported that the newborns will spend the next few months in an incubator. In addition to ten children, Sithhole has two six-year-old twin boys.

Earlier it was reported that in Africa, a woman gave birth to nine children at once. A resident of Mali in one day became the mother of five girls and four boys.