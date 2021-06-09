For more than two years there has been no trace of Petra Schetters from Essen, who at that time was 58 years old and had planned to go to the cemetery. Now investigators are finally hoping for the decisive breakthrough.

Eating – When people disappear without a trace, it means the worst, especially for relatives. The husband of the missing Petra Schetters has also had to live with this uncertainty for two years. Since May 19, 2019, there has been no trace of the woman, and the then 58-year-old only wanted to go to the cemetery. Investigators are still missing the decisive lead, now the ZDF broadcast could “File number XY” * help to get the crucial clue.

File number XY: Missing Petra Schetters actually only wanted to go to the cemetery

As the TV show informed in the run-up to the broadcast on June 9, 2021, the couple had planned on the fateful day to go to the cemetery together. When the husband of the now missing person lay down to sleep again at noon, the then 58-year-old had apparently decided to visit the grave at the cemetery on her own. Petra Schetters had informed her husband on a slip that she had already gone to the grave.

When the missing person’s husband drives to the cemetery, there is no trace of Petra Schetters. However, a burning candle on the grave indicates that the then 58-year-old must have actually been to the cemetery. Petra Schetters hadn’t taken her cell phone with her. Phoning the hospitals is also unsuccessful. Finally, the desperate husband informs the police and a missing person report is placed.

File number XY: Sniffer dogs sense a trace – but missing Petra Schetters remains undetectable

The 58-year-old is searched for with sniffer dogs, and a track can actually be scented. Then the sad realization: the trail is lost on the banks of the Rhine-Herne Canal in Essen. But divers, corpse search dogs and sonar boats cannot solve the riddle of the missing person either, Petra Schetters still disappeared without a trace.

By being broadcast on the ZDF broadcast “File number XY” * Investigators are now hoping for the decisive breakthrough in the missing person case. Who saw Petra Schetters on the day she disappeared or on the way that the sniffer dogs were able to trace? A photo of the missing person and her conspicuous bag should also be shown on the TV program. * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

It is a cruel crime that goes unpunished even after almost 40 years. The then 34-year-old Aldi branch manager Herbert Kahrs is initially missing *, shortly afterwards, witnesses found his body in a shaft.