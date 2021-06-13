Cermi and Plena Inclusión regret the six lost years and denounce that the Region continues to be the only one in Spain without regulation A monitor attends to a child in an Early Care center in Lorca, in a file photo. / paco alonso / agm FUENSANTA CARRERES Murcia Sunday, 13 June 2021, 07:48



The more than 4,000 Murcian families that have been waiting for six long years for the approval of the decree that regulates Early Care have returned to the starting box, much to the despair of many of them. The paralysis of the decree has also deepened the division between the affected parents, distributed on platforms with different visions.