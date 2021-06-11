In the Netflix Geeked Week, showed a new trailer for the new season of The witcher, the live-action adaptation of the saga. This focused on Ciri, his partner. However, this trailer left many doubts among the fandom that they resolved in Twitter.

According to the official account of Netflix Geeked, in the new season of The witcher, there will be more references to the third installment of video games. Especially regarding Ciri, his training and his growth as a character.

What did they show in the trailer for The Witcher?

This new teaser for The witcher He focused on Ciri and there were many details that allow us to know what is to come. We see that she continues to carry a small memory of Cintra with him. And we see her training with an important element for the third installment of video games: the back of Geralt with the elven runes.

Training Ciri continues next to Geralt, so we’ll see more of their relationship in the new season of The Witcher.

In addition to this, we see new scenarios that we can recognize in video games of The witcher as are the drains. So, you probably already know what a big fight we could see in this new season.

Finally, we see a figure that appears to be Geralt or at least so the account suggests Netflix Geeked. But, the trailer for The witcher it does not show in more detail whether or not it is him. Much remains to be seen and, more importantly, a release date.

Although we do not have a release date for the new season of The witcher Still, we are looking forward to seeing more teasers soon. In the meantime, we recommend you read:



