An event full of surprises and exclusives where they are already looking to lower the hype: no new video games will be announced.

News for today was advanced in the Netflix series with a certain prominence of video games and this has been the case. The American streaming service has presented a first teaser-trailer for the second season of The Witcher, a brief video that does not leave many details, but which has not been the only news about the franchise. Thus, the platform has confirmed next to CD Projekt RED the Witchercon, an event to bring together all fans of the franchise, video games or television.

Advertised as a global virtual celebration of The Witcher, the event can be followed live through Netflix and the official channels of CD Projekt RED in two sessions, on July 9 at 7:00 p.m. and on July 10 at 3:00 a.m. in Spanish peninsular time, “and in both broadcasts will include unique and exclusive content that you cannot miss “, although we already warned you that no new video games will be shown.

In the absence of knowing the official calendar of the day, Netflix and CD Projekt RED are advancing an event where viewers can fully immerse themselves in the process of creating video games, the live image series, anime and products related to the world from The Witcher, including exclusive behind-the-scenes scenes. There will also round tables where news about the Netflix series and never-before-seen details of the entire franchise are promised, as well as expert analysis about the history, legends, monsters and origins of the continent.

Returning to the teaser, this one is starring Ciri, allowing us to know the appearance of the princess of Cintra in this new season. Its premiere is expected later this year. Recall that Netflix also works on The Witcher: Blood Origin and other additional productions of the fantasy universe starring, in its main series, by Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

