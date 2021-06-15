This summer the 16th edition of the continental tournament is taking place, which has had four champions out of 15 (26.67%) who were not victorious in their first match.
The combined Orange He is the only one in all of history who has managed to win a European Championship after losing his first match. It was in West Germany 1988, where they succumbed (0-1) to the Soviet Union in their debut but qualified for the next round by beating England (1-3) and Ireland (0-1).
They finished second in Group B, eliminated (1-2) the host team in the semifinals after reversing the electronic score and took their own revenge (2-0) against the team that beat them in the first match.
The Danish team entered occupying the vacant place of Yugoslavia, initially classified but excluded by the Balkan War (1991-2001), in Sweden 1992. They drew (0-0) against England, lost (1-0) against Sweden but got win (1-2) to France.
They qualified as second in the group thanks to the results of the last day, eliminated the Netherlands in the semifinals (2-2 and 4-5 on penalties) and beat Germany (0-2)
The Red They couldn’t beat Italy (1-1) in the first match, but they did manage to beat Ireland (4-0) and Croatia (0-1) in the next two to finish leading Group C in Poland and Ukraine 2012.
He left out France (2-0) and Portugal (0-0 and 2-4 on penalties) before thrashing (4-0) to the azzurri to close the circle and the golden cycle of the Spanish team.
Although seeing European champions who did not win their first match has been a rare sight throughout their editions, the most recent two have met this requirement. The Portuguese drew against Iceland (1-1), Austria (0-0) and Hungary (3-3) in the group stage of France 2016.
They advanced as the third best third on goal difference, where they agreed four of six. They eliminated Croatia (0-1), Poland (1-1 and 3-5 on penalties), Wales (2-0) and beat France in the final (1-0).
