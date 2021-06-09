The Caballos del Vino and the Yeguada la Cartuja-Hierro del Bocado de Jerez de la Frontera are going to carry out a twinning that will unite the purity of the Spanish horses of Carthusian lineage with the popular Caravacan celebration that is declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The first act of this collaboration will take place next Friday near La Cartuja de Jerez. A delegation from the Wine Horse Band will travel there, led by its president, Francisco Javier Gallego Ríos, and the Councilor for Tourism of the Caravaca de la Cruz City Council, José Carlos Gómez, to prepare an exhibition that will remain until the month of September. Several pieces of harnessing will also be placed on one of the horses in the stud and the beauty of the animal will be seen on the one hand, and on the other, the harnessing with beaded embroidery and silk and gold threads.

20,000 visitors



The horse-riding president assures that he is “very excited” about this project, which will allow visitors to the stud farm, which could be estimated at 20,000 people, to see a wine horse that will be exhibited in Jerez’s facilities in the next summer. one of the polyester horses that horsemen use for this type of exhibition.

The old dehesa de la Fuente del Suero is home to the most important reserve of Spanish Carthusian horses in the world. The Yeguada de la Cartuja-Hierro del Bocado, belongs to the General Directorate of State Heritage and is located near the Monastery of La Cartuja de Jerez. Already in the 15th century, this monastery became the cornerstone of Jerez horse breeding.

The fundamental objective of the stud farm is to preserve the genetic wealth that this lineage treasures and to contribute to the improvement of the purebred Spanish horse in general and the Carthusian horse in particular.

Guided tours of the facilities are held on Saturdays where you can see an exhibition in the covered riding arena of wild animals, dressage, hooking and charging of mares, among other activities.