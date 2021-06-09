Almost two months after the death of Mauro Viale by coronavirus, his wife Leonor Schwadron and mother of their two children, Jonatan and Ivana, detailed how the last days of the journalist’s life were, who was his partner for 53 years.

In addition, Leonor admitted that she felt “a lot of anguish” when her son Jonatan Viale had to be hospitalized for Covid when the symptoms of the disease that they diagnosed him worsen just a month after the death of his father Mauro.

In dialogue with Pía Shaw, in the cycle The viewer (CNN Radio), the widow of Mauro Viale, spoke about the days before his passing. “He didn’t realize he had a fever,” she said. He felt bad, but since he was a soldier, it was the same as working. He did not realize the seriousness of the painting. ”

“He had been given the Sinopharm vaccine and he was not very well. That made him worse and both lungs collapsed. He had bilateral pneumonia,” added Leonor.

Leonor Schwadron and Mauro Viale, at the wedding of their son Jonatan with Micaela Krolovetsky. Photo Graphpress.

Leonor Schwadron remembered the last time she saw Mauro hosting her show on América TV: “We all saw his eyes close. Alexis yelled at him for the cockroach: ‘You’re falling asleep, you’re falling asleep’. But he did not notice it, because with the 39 and a half (degrees of fever) that he had … “.

“When he got home, Ivana (Viale, his daughter) put cold cloths on him until they came looking for him,” recalled Leonor Schwadron.

Regarding the clinic where Mauro Viale was admitted and where he died, stated: “I only have one small complaint. He was with this picture of so much pulmonary decompensation in intermediate therapy, with oxygen provision, and we do not know for what reason or who decided to take him down to the common room.”

“There, in the common room, you do not have permanent monitoring,” Mauro’s widow and mother of his two children lamented. “If monitoring had been given, they would have assisted him faster.”

About Sunday April 11, the day that Mauro Viale died, his wife said: “Until four in the afternoon I was fine. There was a disconnection, a vacuum was made and … Well, the doctors called Jonatan to report … He went to see him to find out … We couldn’t believe it! ”.

Leonor said that Mauro refused to be hospitalized. “He didn’t want to know anything about going in,” he said. The social work staff convinced him: they warned him that if he continued like this, he was going to have a cerebral tamponade, that oxygen would not reach his brain and that he could die ”.

. The two legacies of Mauro



Leonor Schwadron maintained that Mauro Viale left her two legacies. “The love, the respect, the affection, the defense of the family – he pointed out -. And then, the work”.

“A family man but a teacher for the boys, I think they all went to school, so many are now working on TV thanks to the models that he transmitted,” Leonor continued to reflect on her husband’s activity.

“I am proud to be and will always be the wife of Mauro Viale”, stressed Leonor Schwadron.



Mauro Viale and his daughter Ivana. Photo Archive.

“He did not know me with such strength,” he continued. It seems that the fact of supporting the growth of my children, who at this moment must be supported a lot, makes me even stronger. “

“They are the support of themselves, but I provide them,” added Leonor Schwadron in reference to Jonatan and Ivana. And that does me very good. ”

Jonathan’s hospitalization

Leonor Schwadron acknowledged having lived with “great anguish” the hospitalization of her son Jonatan Viale for coronavirus.

Thank God, Jony was cured of his Covid. He was on camera with his son Romeo, drooling and drooling at all his grandmothers, ”she said about the medical discharge of her son, who has just returned to work on Radio Rivadavia and LN +.



Mauro Viale and his son Jonatan. Photo Archive.

As Jonatan himself recounted the day before yesterday, Monday, on his return to Radio Rivadavia, his hospitalization was complicated, although, fortunately, he did not need mechanical respiratory assistance. Her mother Leonor explained to Pía Shaw that she experienced the situation with “great anguish”.

“He communicated with Ivana, his sister. He did not want me to speak to the doctors. I was distressed and made me anxious but, luckily, he was able to get ahead. He is young,” she said.

ACE