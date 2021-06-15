Silence, anger and pain is what Andrea feels, the widow of Youanes Blal, the 39-year-old Moroccan who was shot three times in a bar in Puerto de Mazarrón last Sunday. The alleged perpetrator, Carlos Patricio B., 52, pulled the trigger after showing his hatred for citizens of Maghreb origin. “There were some babies sitting with my husband and his friends. This man came up and said to them: ‘What the fuck are you doing here with all the Moors‘. Then he left and came back on time with the gun in his hand. And without a word, he killed my husband», Says Andrea.

The widow cannot help tears. «This man shouted: ‘Death to the Moors’. And he shot my husband for xenophobic reasons. He was killed by a racist. There was no reckoning or anything like that. Among other things, because the two didn’t even know each other, much less had they seen each other before. He shot him three times because he hated the Moors. Before shooting he said that there should be no Moor alive, “he laments. «I have been fatal since then. All the support I am receiving from my family and friends is of no use to me, since my husband is not coming back, “she adds.

This Sevillian woman was not at the scene when the events occurred. “It seems that God wanted me not to be there. I went shopping with the kid and they called me telling me what had happened. When I arrived, I saw Youanes lying on the ground », he tells THE TRUTH. «I keep receiving messages from people. They tell me that my husband – she had been married to him for eleven years – did not have to die because he was a good man; he was not guilty of anything. And now, look, no one is going to give it back to me. The only thing I ask for is justice, “says Andrea through tears.

The alleged perpetrator of the crime was a paratrooper for the PAPEA and was lately very deteriorated by drugs and alcohol



Concentration



Family and friends of the victim met this Tuesday afternoon at the El Muelle bar, where the events took place, to honor the memory of Youanes and demand justice. The Moroccan compatriots accompanied Andrea and her son in grief. «Youanes and I had a boy. In my previous marriage I had had two, which he cared for and raised as his own. He did not deserve what happened to him, “he added. The act ended at the gates of the Civil Guard barracks, where the protesters demanded “justice” for the family of the deceased and they uttered some insults to the already arrested, who was inside those dependencies.

According to THE TRUTH, the alleged perpetrator of the crime, Carlos Patricio B., who will be brought to justice this Wednesday, led a wild life lately. The consumption of drugs and alcohol in recent months had made a dent in the life of this sewer based in Puerto de Mazarrón. «Carlos Patricio used to frequent bars and ask for money from acquaintances. In addition, many times he left the pick at the premises. Now he was working as a bricklayer », relate acquaintances of this man, who was for years «A great parachutist of the Air Force Parachute Acrobatic Patrol (PAPEA)». They add that “then he left it because he wanted to join the Civil Guard, like his brother. But he did not finish his training ».

«He was very talkative and heavy. There were times when he would come to the bar and bother the customers while they were eating at the tables. He spoke nonsense and always showed his hatred of foreigners and, especially, Moroccans», Says a hotelier from the Port area. Carlos Patricio had been married and as a result of that marriage a child was born who is now barely ten years old and lives in Madrid. «He told me not long ago that he wanted to go to the capital to start a new life with his little one. I was happy because he seemed excited, but look what happened. Drugs and alcohol were consuming him, “added another acquaintance of the arrested.

During the search of his home, the Armed Institute agents seized various firearms. The arrested person will go to court this Wednesday in Totana. The court will foreseeably decree the imprisonment of the detainee for a crime of homicide.