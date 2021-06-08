US President Joe Biden and his team are preparing for their first overseas tour, as well as for a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. In preparation, Biden draws on decades of experience. This was announced on June 8 by White House spokesman Jen Psaki.

“He has been preparing for fifty years, he has been on the world stage, he knows a number of these leaders, including President Putin, including the leaders he will see at the NATO and G7 summit,” Psaki said during a YouTube briefing.

This summer, the American leader will fly to the UK on a working visit, and will also participate in the G7 summit, the US-NATO summit.

As Psaki noted, the format of a face-to-face meeting is important, as it is the most effective.

“He (Biden – Ed.) Is involved in working with his team, talks about what kind of bilateral contacts he will have, where are the opportunities, where are the moments, where US concerns need to be expressed. He has several decades of experience that he will count on throughout the trip, ”added Psaki.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that a program for the upcoming summit of the two leaders was being prepared.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov could take part in the meeting of heads of state.

He also did not rule out that the ambassadors of Russia and the United States, Anatoly Antonov and John Sullivan, will take part in the summit, but there is no final decision yet. According to Ryabkov, the decision has not been made, since the format of the meeting has not yet been agreed upon.

A day earlier, a member of the international committee of the Federation Council, Sergei Tsekov, commenting on the upcoming meeting between Putin and Biden, said that the United States is unlikely to be able to speak with Russia from a position of strength.

Tsekov noted that a conversation with Russia from a position of strength would be futile for the United States, and a dialogue can only be built on an equal footing.

The Biden-Putin meeting is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva and will be the first personal meeting of leaders since the inauguration of an American as president of the United States. At the same time, for the Russian president, a trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit since January 2020.