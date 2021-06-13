US President Joe Biden did not agree to exchange cybercriminals with Russia. It is reported by RIA News citing National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

As explained in the White House, it was about bringing such criminals to justice if they commit crimes in the United States. “What did he say: if [президент России] Vladimir Putin wants to come and say, I am ready to make sure that cybercriminals will be held accountable, Joe Biden wants to show and say that cybercriminals will be held accountable in America. Because they are already attracted to her, ”Sullivan explained.

On May 8, Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline operator in the United States, announced that it had been attacked by a ransomware virus. CNN reporters claimed that a group of Russian hackers and their DarkSide community were behind the cyber attack. Joe Biden said that the Russian authorities had nothing to do with what happened and suggested that Vladimir Putin create an international cybersecurity system.