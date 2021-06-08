Kiev has misinterpreted the words of US President Joe Biden about the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO. This was reported by the National Security Council (SNB) of the White House, reports the Axios portal.

As the newspaper notes, initially the governments of the United States and Ukraine published “contradictory” statements following a telephone conversation between Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. The Kiev version said that Biden “emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with an action plan for NATO membership.”

The White House denied that the US president supported such a position and called Kiev’s interpretation of Biden’s words incorrect. “Ukraine mischaracterized the statement and corrected the entry [о разговоре]”, – reported the SNB.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that the presidents discussed Ukraine’s possible membership in the alliance “as a key instrument to dramatically enhance their security capabilities.” The head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, also said that Biden supported the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration.