The second day in social networks they continue to discuss the match between the national teams of Russia and Belgium within the framework of Euro 2020. The loss of the Russian athletes with a score of 0: 3 haunts the fans, who believe that the team did not try hard enough.

The web criticizes both the game of individual athletes and the team as a whole. Inherited from users and the coaching staff.

“Our team was defeated in a difficult struggle”; “The Russian national team almost defeated the Belgian national team, but in the end they lost with a score of 0: 3”; “The Russian national team played for Belgium”; “Amateur football players from Voronezh would have played no worse, and besides, for free,” wrote fans, quoted by the channel REN TV…

Earlier that day, the owner of the football club “Spartak” Leonid Fedun announced a huge difference in the class of the national teams of the Russian Federation and Belgium.

Also on Sunday, sports commentator Gennady Orlov said that the Russians’ game against Belgium was hopeless.

The commentator was also dissatisfied with the preparation of the team for the European Championship. Orlov noted that he hoped for the productive work of the coaching staff, however, according to the expert, the Russian national team, even in the opening match, was not ready to fight for victory.

On Saturday, the Russian national team lost to the Belgian team in the first match of the group stage of the European Championship – 2020 with a score of 0: 3. The double was scored by striker Romelu Lukaku, another goal was scored by defender Tom Meunier.

In the next round, Russia will play against Finland on June 16.