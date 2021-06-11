The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather today to be fair in general, and dusty at times during the day, and partly cloudy in the east, and humid at night and tomorrow morning, with a chance of fog and light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.

The winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, at a speed of 15-25 kilometers per hour, reaching 35 kilometers.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate, becoming turbulent at times to the west, while the first tide will occur at 15:59, the second tide will occur at 01:40, the first tide will occur at 08:52 and the second tide will occur at 19:12.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be light in waves, while the first tide occurs at 11:31 and the second at 22:18, the first islands at 17:12 and the second islands at 05:09.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

