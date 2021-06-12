The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be clear in general and dusty at times during the day and partly cloudy in the east, and humid at night and Monday morning over some northern areas, with the possibility of light fog forming.

The center explained, in its daily statement, that the wind movement will be northwesterly / 15-25, reaching 40 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate, sometimes turbulent in the west, with the first tide occurring at 16:42, the second tide at 02:09, the first tide at 09:27, and the second tide at 19:40.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 12:05, the second tide at 22:58, the first tide at 17:54, and the second tide at 05:48.