Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the beginning of the decline in the wave of rise in infection rates with the emerging coronavirus, and the decrease in occupancy rates in isolation hospitals at the level of governorates in the Republic.

This came on the sidelines of the meeting of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and a number of government ministers, yesterday, to follow up on the current situation of the spread of the Corona virus at the local level and the latest developments in the provision of vaccines, as well as the state’s efforts to improve the public health of citizens and comprehensive medical care.

The Egyptian President directed the expansion of vaccine delivery centers at the level of the Republic, and the establishment of major centers in each governorate to provide the vaccination service to the largest number of citizens, in addition to setting an integrated plan to develop the “Vaccera” company and raise its capabilities to be an additional industrial edifice at the national level in the medical field comparable to the major International companies and factories in this field.

The Egyptian presidential spokesman, Ambassador Bassam Rady, confirmed that the local manufacture of the “Sinovac” vaccine, in conjunction with the Chinese expertise, will actually start this month by the Holding Company for Bio-Products and Vaccines “Vaccera”.

Egypt recently received the first shipments of raw materials to manufacture the vaccine, and it is targeted to manufacture 40 million doses during the coming period.