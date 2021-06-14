Rome – For now they are not round numbers, only decimals. But for the first time they mark the overtaking of the Brothers of Italy on the League (now at 20.5% against 20.1) and that of the Pd which stands on the podium as the first party in voting intentions, at 20.8%. It is the photograph of how slowly but inexorably the balance in parties is changing, according to a survey by Ipsos.

But it is not the only one: a survey by Demos attests the rise of Giorgia Meloni as the preferred leader of the center-right, even among the voters of the three allies: 32% would prefer her to lead the coalition in the next elections, 8 points off Matteo Salvini and leaving Silvio Berlusconi at 6%. Figures still too narrow to indicate a turning point, but a sign that it takes little to alter the Italian political geography. So much so that in the evening a Swg poll on voting orientations indicates the League in the lead at 20.9% followed by FdI at 20.4 and brings the Democrats back to third place with 19%. Faced with the news, the protagonists pretend fair play but continue to battle.

It happens in particular in the League that raises the alert level and focuses on the federation of the center-right and on the referendums on justice promoted together with the Radicals and which will see the party again in the streets and on the beaches for weeks. It is no coincidence that the federation is the only horizon to which the League secretary now looks. “We do it. It will give us and the government more strength“, from almost taken for granted to ‘A sheep’s day‘, while glossing over the single party dreamed of by Antonio Tajani (“My dream is AC Milan as European champions or for Italy to win the Europeans”). In the first case it would be a sort of merger-alliance of parliamentary groups – with effects also on the budget of the individual groups – which would inevitably leave FdI out, being the only force in the opposition. This is also why Meloni overlooks the hypothesis: “In today’s Italy there are other priorities”, he assures on the sidelines of an initiative in Verona. Alternatively there would be the ‘big party of three’, which on the contrary should incorporate the most growing ally, probably exacerbating internal rivalries.

In the short FdI he enjoys the small overtaking: “We are taking our satisfactions – admits the leader in Veneto – The work done in 8 years is coming back to us, a sign that it was not wasted work” and remembers having thought about resigning if not had passed the threshold at the last Europeans. Instead since that vote in 2019 when his party snatched 6.5%, it never stopped growing, reaching double digits two years later. But satisfaction aside, Meloni flaunts fairness: “It is not the League that interests me. I am interested that FdI has overtaken the 5 Star Movement first and the Democratic Party afterwards, because I fight against them”. And Salvini goes after her: “If the overtaking concerns the center-right, it’s a nice overtaking”, he limits himself to saying. In the meantime, the Lega itself is trying to ‘redeem’ by looking at the municipalities in October: the candidates of Milan and Bologna remain to be defined but it is above all on the first that Salvini’s party is betting by choosing its own name, as an alternative to the Michetti-Matone tandem wanted by Fdi in Rome. A naming agreement is expected to arrive by the weekend. And from the parts of the Democratic Party it is the secretary Enrico Letta who comments: “Stando to the government with Draghi we grow and Salvini falls heavily“.