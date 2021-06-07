The sport has gone through different phases since WHO declared the pandemic in March 2020. The first was of absolute closure, of cancellations and postponements, from leaps forward while waiting for better times. The second, which started in summer, resulted in a progressive return to competitions in airtight bubbles. From there, a certain openness began with travel, with the stands … At different speeds, depending on the sport and the country, in parallel with the social evolution itself. Thus, the current situation has been reached, in which prevention and control measures are maintained, but in a growing state of relaxation, the same that is breathed in the street. The fatigue accumulated in so many months of deprivation, the optimism created by the advancement of vaccines, the decline in the tragic figures … There are many factors that sometimes make us forget that the virus is still threatening, until reality suddenly wakes us up. This has also happened in sports in recent times. The names of Jon Rahm and Sergio Busquets are a clear wake-up call. And not the only ones.

Rahm lost the title at The Memorial for a positive when he was leading the tournament and now even his participation in the US Open is in danger. The case of Busquets has put the National Team in check with the Euro Cup just around the corner. Real Madrid basketball also disputes the semifinals with two affected, Alberto Abalde and Felipe Reyes. In previous months, a concern of Spanish athletes who aspired to the Games was to suffer a positive that truncated their presence in Tokyo. It has been fixed with the mass vaccination of the olympic expedition. A measure that could well have been extended to other athletes with international representation. The current progress in Spain allows it. Meanwhile, the other solution is also known: individual precaution. And there has not always been.