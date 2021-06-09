Dubai (WAM) His Excellency Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, stressed that the start of recovery from the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the noticeable improvement in the growth of the global economy, lifting the restrictions of closure, restoring trade movement and starting the growth of spending in many countries of the world, requires It is from the GCC countries, whether the public sector or the private sector, to make great efforts to preserve, enhance and grow the economic gains that were achieved before the pandemic in the GCC countries.

Al-Hajraf said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency on the sidelines of the 55th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Federation of Gulf Cooperation Council Chambers, which was hosted by the UAE from 7-9 June, that The volume of intra-GCC trade Slightly more than $90 billion in 2019, which currently does not live up to the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of the GCC countries.

He stressed that facing this situation, there is a strong need to intensify all efforts towards achieving greater growth rates for intra-trade, especially that the GCC countries constitute a market that currently includes more than 58 million people, with a total gross domestic product of about 1.590 trillion dollars in 2019, which reflects the great potential which are available together to reach advanced levels in the volume of their intra-trade.

He pointed to the importance of the private sector and its great role in the growth of intra-trade, and said: Today we look forward with great appreciation and interest to identifying the challenges and obstacles facing the Gulf private sector, in order to raise its contribution to the achievement and success of the joint Gulf action, and we affirm our earnest endeavor to overcome them and work to provide solutions. We also look forward to strengthening the role of the private sector in supporting the exports of the GCC countries to the outside world, and benefiting from its experiences in economic negotiations with countries and trade blocs.