Joachim Löw: “It was a brutally intense game. We threw everything into the balance and fought until the end. An own goal decided the game. We knew France countered extremely well. We couldn’t stop everything. But in terms of fighting, I can’t blame the team for anything, we knocked everything in. What we lacked was the penetration in the last third. Tomorrow we have to work on a few things again. Then you have to look ahead. Now we’ve lost, we’re all disappointed, but nothing has happened. We still have two games and we can straighten everything out in both games. “

Toni Kroos: “In my opinion, we played a good game, we had good chances, no less than the French. An unlucky goal decided the game. We controlled a lot of things very well, I saw very few French counterattacks. What we missed was a goal. If you lose the first game and only have three group games, the pressure is great. “

Joshua Kimmich: “The 1-0 played brutally into their cards. We didn’t want to break up too early, but we failed to take the risk and push even harder to make it 1-1. We didn’t want to play hara-kiri despite the 1-0 defeat. We have to win against Portugal. We have the level to keep up with the top teams. “

Robin Gosens: “We knew that France has huge individual quality. We wanted to defend that. We were incredibly handy in the duels. We also had the two big chances that you only get against France. We didn’t do that. That’s just annoying. “

Didier Deschamps (France coach): “A big game against a strong German team. I knew we’d be ready. It was a great battle. With the second goal we would have been on the safe side. But we also don’t have that

suffered a lot in the second half. That could have been a semi-final or a final. The three points are very important. “









Paul Pogba: “It was important to start with a win. That’s good for us. After all, it was Germany, I don’t have to say much: a strong team that caused us a lot of problems. “