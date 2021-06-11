Madrid (dpa)

Today, Friday, the Spanish national football team received a vaccination against the emerging corona virus, three days before the first match of the team in the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020” scheduled against its Swedish counterpart.

The Spanish Federation stated in a statement that the vaccination process took place at the team’s training headquarters near the capital, Madrid, and the players could choose between different types of vaccines.

“We had an advantage, and we were lucky that the government decided to give us the vaccination, and it has not been confirmed whether all the members of the team received the vaccination,” said Thiago Alcantara, the team’s midfielder.

And the tests revealed, a few days ago, that Sergio Busquets, captain of the Spanish national team, had contracted the Corona virus, and the player will be absent from the team in the first match scheduled for next Monday.

As for Diego Llorente, it appears that there was an error in the positive results of his examination.

The coach of the Spanish national team, Luis Enrique, expressed his desire to vaccinate the team’s players, as a weapon that immunizes his players against the virus, but at the same time he expressed his concern about the possibility of vaccination having side effects, prior to playing the scheduled match in Seville.

Hans-Georg Breidel, a professor at the German Sports University in Cologne, told dpa that there are side effects of the vaccine that may affect performance.

The Swedish team also witnessed two cases of infection with the Corona virus, and the Russian team announced today that it will miss the efforts of midfielder Andrei Mostovoy due to his infection.

In addition to the Swedish national team, the Spanish team, crowned European champions in 2008 and 2012, will also compete in Group E, with the teams of Poland and Slovakia.