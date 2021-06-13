Washington promised a “tough signal” at a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as opposed to the one that was demonstrated by the former US head of state Donald Trump. It is reported by TASS with reference to the broadcast of the NBC channel.

“For the White House, the key challenge following Wednesday’s meeting will be to make it clear that Biden has given a strong signal to Putin, as opposed to the friendly relations that outgoing President Donald Trump showed after his first meeting with Putin,” said an informed source.

It is noted that Biden’s arrival in Geneva after meetings with US allies should demonstrate to Russia a “united front” to oppose Moscow. In addition, foreign policy experts warned that a joint press conference of Russian and American leaders would be a “moment of heightened danger” for the head of the White House.

It is specified that the meeting of the heads of state will be held “in a wider and narrower” format, but it is not yet known whether the talks will be held one-on-one, without the presence of aides and advisers of Putin and Biden.

Earlier it became known that the administration of US President Joe Biden decided not to hold a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the meeting of the two leaders in Geneva due to the unsuccessful experience of former US President Donald Trump. The previous Russia-US summit was held in 2018. According to Senator John McCain, in his memory “it was one of the most shameful speeches of the American president.”