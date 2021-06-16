Protectionism is back, especially in USA. The driving forces behind him are xenophobia and nostalgia. Arguments can be made for a degree of self-reliance, for national security reasons, but they have to be carefully evaluated. This is not what is happening, certainly not under Donald trumpBut while the tone is different under Joe Biden, the reality is not. On the contrary, protection has become one of the few issues on which there is bipartisan consensus.

In the statement from the leaders of the G7 it was stated that “we agree … to … ensure our future prosperity by advocating freer and fairer trade within a reformed trading system.” This hides the problems between EU, with increasing doubts about trade and, say, Germany, which depends on trade for its prosperity, as is also the case with all small high-income countries.

It is not a surprise that a large country with a sophisticated economy and diverse resources, such as EU, tends to trade with less intensity than the smaller ones and therefore cares less You get many of the benefits of trade through in-house specialization. But how Anne Krueger he argues in his book, International Trade (International trade), trade has been the slave of economic growth, all over the world, since World War II.

Also, even if trading is less vital to EU than for other members of the G7This does not mean that it is a helpless victim of the bad practices of the rest of the world and especially China. On the contrary, resorting to protection is like looking for keys under public lighting, not because that is where they were lost, but because that is where they shine the most.

The problem of EU is that protection — a tax on the national economy, primarily consumers, for the benefit of producers — is an acceptable but ineffective substitute for a well-designed social safety net. Europeans have a lot to learn from EU, especially in terms of innovation. But when it comes to combining open trade with personal financial security and thus adjusting to trade, they are way ahead.

In a recent splendid polemic, the economist Adam Posen faces protectionist arguments. In particular, he points out, far from being exceptionally open to trade, EU is closed. Far from having suffered an exceptional degree of openness in the last two decades, it has been withdrawing from openness. Far from being affected by imports from ChinaFor every loss to Chinese competition, about 150 jobs were lost due to “similar shocks in other industries.” And far from being a sole victim of declining manufacturing industry employment, the same has been happening in every high-income country.

Without doubt, the economy of EU suffers from high and growing inequality and poor performance of the workforce, and the employment of working-age adults lags further and further behind that of most members of the workforce. G7, but these phenomena cannot be due to trade, since EU it is less open than the others, even Japan. The true explanations include the emergence of new fortunes in innovative sectors, the behavior of income extraction throughout the economy and, not least, the lack of income and work support (especially, the latter, for mothers ).

Why have industrial job losses been so politically important? Part of the answer is that they were predominantly white, male worker jobs. But it is also because, in EU, the absence of universal health care and almost no support for retraining and job search mean that the loss of a job also means that of basic security. A modern economy becomes more flexible by separating security from a specific job.

In the absence of what the Danes call “flexicurity”, Protectionism may seem inevitable. But nothing is going to take back the old industrial jobs. Robots are going to replace workers on production lines everywhere. Manufacturing will end as agriculture, productive, while employing almost no production workers. As stated Pose, nostalgia is not a sensible policy.

Aside from nostalgia and the search for safety in the wrong place, there is xenophobia, but the days when China It was the overwhelming force in supplying cheap manufacturing products left behind. The debate now turns to national security.

There is a view, for example, that the pandemic demonstrated the dangers of extended supply chains. The opposite is true. After the initial shortage, due to the unexpected and strong demand, the supply soared. Relying on one’s own production would not have solved this. There is currently a problem with the supply of vaccines, but that is due to the global shortage of production capacity and the strength of demand from the rich.

Yes, there are reasons to maintain technological leadership in vital sectors and for the security of supply of essential products. But these concerns must be precisely defined and addressed. Especially in economic competition with China, democratic stability and investment in people, infrastructure and innovation will be the deciding factors.

Meanwhile, continued trade around the world will cement mutual interdependence and support prosperity, especially for the poorest countries, as underlined in the World Bank’s excellent 2020 World Development Report on supply chains and development. This is also compatible with the fight against climate change, in the context of appropriate policies agreed on a global scale. The G7 you are right that the trading system needs reform, but this should not mean destruction. We must not scrap liberal trade for the wrong reasons and in the wrong way

