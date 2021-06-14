Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security, spoke on what issues the country is ready to cooperate with Russia. His words convey RIA News…

“There is a question about strategic stability. There is Syria and the issue of humanitarian access. There are questions related to the Arctic. And other places where it would be in our interests to find a basis for working with Russia, ”he said.

According to Sullivan, relations with Russia are based on “two fundamental elements.” First, the US pays attention to common interests, where two countries can work together “to achieve results that benefit the US and the American people.” At the same time, the United States must “clearly state the harmful actions that we will not tolerate and which we will fight back,” he explained.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden agreed with the words of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about relations between the two countries. According to him, they are “at a low point.”

The Putin-Biden summit will take place at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. The joint event between the leaders of the two countries will be the first since Biden took office. Putin’s trip to Geneva will mark the first foreign visit of a Russian president since January 2020.