The United States and the European Union are close to announcing a five-year suspension of the tariffs imposed by the dispute over the subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, a conflict that has lasted for 17 years. In this way, the US and the EU can focus on the threat posed by China’s commercial airline industry, according to sources familiar with the negotiation that Reuters has had access to. The agreement thus facilitates the relief of other industries affected by the tariffs, suspended last March for four months. Then, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, agreed to abolish a tariff charge amounting to 10.3 billion euros for an initial period of four months. Spain is one of the great beneficiaries of the end of these tariffs, which were levied on products such as wine or olive oil for an amount of 1,000 million euros.

The US trade representative, Katherine Tai, and her counterpart in the EU, Valdis Dombrovskis, have been addressing the matter for two days, along with other diplomats, as confirmed by several of those present. The meetings have been held before the scheduled meeting between the European and US representatives, to be held this Tuesday, where China will also be one of the items on the agenda. The European Commission, in charge of trade policies in the EU, and Washington seek to find a solution before July 11, when the tariffs would be reimposed after the four-month suspension agreed in March. Now a permanent solution is being attempted through two treaties, one between the US and the EU, the original parties to the conflict; but also another between Washington and London once the UK left the EU. Therefore, Tai will travel to the UK on Wednesday.

A final agreement would eliminate the tariffs at a time when US President Joe Biden has called for restoring relations with European partners after four difficult years under the presidency of Donald Trump. Thus, freezing the conflict over aircraft subsidies would give both sides more time to focus on agendas that are of further concern, such as China’s state economic model.

The € 10.3 billion tariffs were progressively imposed since 2019 after the US and EU won partial victories at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over subsidy claims to Boeing and Airbus. The dispute dragged on since 2004, when the US withdrew from a pact to aid aircraft manufacturers and brought the EU to the WTO claiming that Airbus had managed to equalize Boeing’s market thanks to aid from European governments. The EU for its part fought back by denouncing tax incentives for Boeing in the US.