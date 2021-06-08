If you are wondering why Peru does not yet have a president, know that the answer to this fight will be given by tens of thousands of votes. After talking about a technical tie between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, the votes that are now at stake are the rural ones, those from abroad and the minutes observed. Only when these are defined by a wide margin, the nation will know its president of the Bicentennial.

To understand why Peru does not yet have a winner or an official winner, the American simile helps. Last November, also after close elections and because in the country the winner must have or exceed at least 270 electoral votes, Joe Biden did not find out about his presidential task until four days after election day.

So, it could be said that this is the Peruvian ‘remake’ of those days in suspense, with a single first result: if it was believed that the public was divided, in part by the extremes of the candidates, now the vote confirms it , with Pedro Castillo ahead of Keiko Fujimori, but by a very narrow margin.

The presidential candidate for Peru Libre holds the leadership since Monday, June 7, with 50.20% of valid support –8,619,097–, according to the calculation of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE).

The first update of the organization, which was at 11:30 pm on Sunday, polling day, put the conservative candidate of Fuerza Popular at the head. However, since then, and with more than 97% of the records processed (1,891 missing), the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori has been losing or cutting points. At this moment when the writing was closed, it had 49.79% of the votes –8,549,305–.

The votes that will establish the president of the Bicentennial

The subtraction of both valid votes is 69,792. But the teacher and union leader of the teaching profession cannot yet be raised as president of Peru because every ballot will be decisive.

Specifically, the votes of the most remote rural and jungle areas could support Castillo as happened in the first round, becoming his particular state of Pennsylvania – as it was for Biden.

Although, at the same time, the last votes of Peruvians abroad do not arrive until this Wednesday, June 9. And it is these that could give advantage to those counted in favor of the former first lady and former congressman, since in all continents (including the Americas region) she has reaped an overwhelming majority.

This idea is supported by the ONPE itself, which has detailed that the minutes from abroad will be one of the last steps in the recount before the official results of the second round can be given. Likewise, as detailed by the local media ‘El Comercio’, the certainty of the estimates and results will also be given with those acts observed, which must be resolved by special electoral juries (JEE) – made up of a citizen, a prosecutor and a judge – or, ultimately autonomous, by the National Elections Jury (JNE).

What is an observed record? In Peru, these tally sheets are the ones that, either because the polling station member filled in incorrectly or are illegible or their votes have still been challenged, need to be reviewed. If they are not signed, they are canceled, but if they have another remediable error, they are left to the jury’s assessment.

According to the Technical Committee of Fact Checking of the JNE, the ONPE has already given notice of 1,369 minutes corresponding to the same number of polling stations. And there are, of course, a number of votes in favor of Castillo – self-styled left – or Fujimori – conservative in favor of neoliberalism.

The cases that serve as examples are the districts of Lima, Piura, La Libertad, Callao and Loreto, which are leading the number of records observed and sent. With more than 800, in all cases Keiko Fujimori was the beneficiary in the vote, to the detriment of Pedro Castillo.

Allegations of “fraud”, the memory of Donald Trump

It should be noted that these types of minutes are not considered as being accounted for by the Office of Electoral Processes. Although they are not needed to know the next president of the Bicentennial, their calculation could end up defining presidential elections of just tens of thousands of votes. It will ultimately depend on whether the distance between the two is so great as not to resort to them.

Faced with this scenario, yesterday Monday, less than 24 hours after the ballot, Keiko Fujimori said that her political group feels “optimistic” about the difference in votes because they trust that the foreigner will “match” the vote. But immediately afterwards, in a Donald Trump-like outburst, he denounced alleged “fraud” – without proof – at the polling stations, pointing out the representatives and followers of his rival.

“There is a clear intention to boycott the popular will,” he criticized against the teacher, also haranguing citizens to share any irregularity on social networks (#FraudeEnMesa).

The leftist Pedro Castillo avoided entering the game of accusation and remained in his line of prudence and tranquility, reminding his supporters that he will be “the first to enforce the will of the Peruvian people”: “We will not tire of saying what as always, that only the people will save the people. “



Citizens line up at an electoral college to vote in the second round of the presidential elections, between candidate Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru, on June 6, 2021. © Reuters / Liz Tasa

In the midst of this accusation of “fraud”, this Tuesday, June 8, Adriana Urrutia, the president of the Transparency Civil Association, put order in an interview with ‘El Comercio‘. The political scientist also declared that “there is no evidence that allows us to speak of fraud”, since her Association not only deployed 1,400 volunteers both in regions and abroad who reported two cases, but the other entities “allow us to say that the day It has happened calmly (…) and that there have been various incidents that the media have reported and have been transferred to the competent authorities that are already taking actions within their competence to resolve the different incidents. “

Will the president of Peru be known on the third day? Will it be the fourth, like Biden? Although there is no longer a technical tie as close as at the beginning of the count, the results are not yet conclusive to know. The last Peruvian regions, the decision of distant compatriots, as well as the minutes passed for review, will put an end to these questions and will start the presidential period 2021-2016.

With EFE and local media