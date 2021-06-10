The United States Administration will continue to take restrictive measures against individuals and companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project. On Thursday, June 10, the head of the press service of the US State Department Ned Price announced on a regular briefing for journalists.

“We will continue to take action against individuals and companies involved in sanctioned activities to demonstrate our continuing opposition to this. [проектом]”, – said Price.

The head of the State Department’s press service added that Washington continues to consider Nord Stream 2 a “bad deal” for the US’s European partners. The US administration will continue to make efforts to prevent Russia “from using energy as an instrument of coercion against Ukraine or any other country,” Price said.

“We are considering it [«Северный поток — 2»] as a Russian geopolitical project. A project that threatens European energy security and in fact undermines the security of some of our [американских — Ред.] close partners, including Ukraine and other states on the eastern flank of NATO, ”the foreign ministry official concluded.

Earlier that day, it became known that the commissioning work on filling the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with gas will begin on Friday, June 11. It is noted that they will take several months.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of Nord Stream 2. According to him, it takes about 10 days to start filling the line with gas. At the same time, work on the second line is underway.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the news of the completion of the construction of the first line of the SP-2 long-awaited. She noted that the gas pipeline will benefit all countries interested in it.

On May 26, US President Joe Biden called the restrictive measures at this stage against the gas pipeline a counterproductive step for relations with Europe, since the project is almost completed.

On June 9, Putin clarified that it was pointless for the United States to continue to impose sanctions against SP-2, since the first string of the gas pipeline had already been completed.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed. The latter fears a halt in the transit of Russian gas through its territory. At the same time, the United States expects to bring its liquefied natural gas to the European market.