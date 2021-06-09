The United States plans to purchase 500 million vaccines against Covid-19 to contribute to the international cooperation mechanism Covax. The Joe Biden Administration hopes to donate the drugs to the world’s 92 lowest-income countries and the African Union by next year. The official announcement is scheduled for this Thursday, during Joe Biden’s speech for the opening of the G7 summit in the United Kingdom.

The Joe Biden Administration plans to distribute $ 200 million this year, an amount enough to protect 100 million people. The remaining 300 million will be delivered in the first half of 2022, according to three people familiar with Washington’s efforts to aid global vaccination campaigns.

Donations will be stored at the COVAX vaccine facility, the equal vaccine redistribution mechanism promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Through COVAX, the injections will be distributed to 92 low- and middle-income countries and the African Union.

This Wednesday, June 9, Biden had already anticipated that he will announce his global vaccination strategy before the G7 Summit, precisely before boarding the presidential Air Force One plane bound for Suffolk, United Kingdom. At that time, he did not offer further details, although the White House later confirmed the news of the purchase of 500 million doses from Pfizer.

With this new purchase, the United States would have completed the total acquisition of 800 million doses from the laboratory, of which 300 have already been destined for the massive vaccination campaigns in the United States, which to date complete the immunization of 64 % of the adult population.

I’m on my way to the UK and Europe today for the first foreign trip of my presidency. I know that democracies can rally together to meet the challenges of this new age – this week, in Europe, we have the chance to prove that. – President Biden (@POTUS) June 9, 2021



National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reinforced the Biden Administration’s commitment to sharing vaccines with the rest of the world as part of America’s public health and strategic interests.

Under this slogan, he pointed out that “democracies are the countries that can best offer solutions to people everywhere.” So much so that he compared what Biden said in a previous speech, when he alluded that the United States was “the arsenal of democracy” in World War II, with that now the country will be “the arsenal of vaccines during this next period to help end the pandemic. ”

In recent days, the US government had already announced that it would donate at least 80 million vaccines by the end of June, of which six million will be directed to most Latin American countries, with few exceptions such as Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Currently, in the world there are more than 174 million people who have contracted Covid-19, of which 3.7 million have died.

With AP and Reuters