American experts believe that criminals could steal up to half of the unemployment benefits that the US government paid its citizens over the past year, writes June 10 Axios…

We are talking about social support introduced against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the portal, the United States lost about $ 400 billion due to fake claims for unemployment benefits. To obtain these funds, the criminals stole the personal data of Americans or forced them to fraudulently share this information.

Heywood Talkov, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said that most of these funds ended up in the hands of cybercriminals from Russia, Nigeria and China.

“These groups are definitely supported by the state,” he said.

As writes ForbesHowever, the American authorities knew that the system for paying these benefits was vulnerable to embezzlement, but politicians took the risk that at least some of the money fell into the hands of the unemployed.

In the spring of 2020, the US authorities, against the backdrop of an increase in the number of citizens who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, decided to pay an additional $ 600 to the weekly unemployment benefits of Americans.

On March 11, 2021, US President Joe Biden signed a new $ 1.9 trillion package of measures to stimulate the country’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the document, American taxpayers can count on direct payments of $ 1,400 per person.