US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his speech in the Senate, promised that Washington will continue to work to prevent the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and also seeks from Germany “automatic” measures against the consequences of its work. It is reported by RIA News…

“We certainly have the ability to act against those who provide insurance and other permits in order for the pipeline to work,” Blinken said, noting that work on this is “very active”.

According to Blinken, the United States is “working closely” with Berlin and will insist “to see the real steps it has taken, concrete actions.” Also, Washington intends to “compensate” Ukraine for the possible loss of transfer payments and to ensure that Russia “cannot use gas as an instrument of coercion.” The secretary of state stressed that the United States must ensure “a certain automatism in the response that we will take together with Germany and others” in response to Russia’s “outrageous” actions in other areas.

Earlier, Blinken said that the US authorities have come to terms with the fact that the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a reality and want to find a way to help Ukraine and other countries that will be affected by the project. He noted that the worst scenario is the transformation of the pipeline and the sanctions against it into an “bone of contention” with one of the closest allies of the United States, Germany.

At the end of May, US President Joe Biden said that US sanctions would not be able to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, since it was almost completed. Prior to that, Washington abandoned sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 AG gas pipeline operator and its head Matthias Warnig. At the same time, the United States introduced restrictive measures against Russian organizations and ships participating in the Nord Stream 2 project.

Initially, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was planned to be commissioned in 2019. However, due to restrictions imposed by the United States, construction participants began to withdraw from the project. The timing of its implementation has been postponed many times. On June 4, during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the first string of the pipeline had already been completed.