International mobility is recovering vigor. It is still light years away from pre-pandemic levels, but countries are taking steps towards normalizing passenger traffic. Hence, the US State Department has announced the relaxation of its recommendations to travel to more than 30 countries, including Spain. Greater openness that responds to the improvement in the pandemic situation.

The modification is justified by the changes that exist in the international travel guide of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), according to the Bloomberg agency. In this update, several countries have gone from level 4 – travel not recommended – to level 3 – reconsider travel. That is, it warns that the situation is not yet ideal for people who are not immunized. However, for tourists who already have the complete vaccine schedule, they can travel safely.

Among the more than 30 countries are, in addition to Spain, France, Germany, Greece, Mexico, Canada, South Korea and Singapore, among others, according to the State Department website. This first relief comes weeks after the EU allowed access to tourists from the United States: they can now enter the Union if they have the complete vaccine schedule.

Immunized tourists from all over the world – except India, Brazil and South Africa – who have received one of the drugs approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Organization of the Health (WHO). That is, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, as well as the Chinese companies Sinopharm and Sinovac-Coronavac.

In Europe, attempts are being made to resume mobility safely, hence the early start of the European covid certificate. And there is special interest in the United States easing the restrictions on travel from the Old Continent that have been in force for more than a year. In fact, Brussels wants there to be a reciprocal measure by Washington on freedom of movement for Europeans vaccinated with the full schedule.